Spread the love of Punch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is joining in to show love to the viral sensation Punch the monkey.

El Paso Public Library is hosting a Punch party at the Jose Cisneros Library to create heart bag charms inspired by Punch the monkey on March 7 at 12:30 p.m.

The bag charms are a way for people to carry around a reminder of love wherever they go.

Punch the monkey is a Japanese Macaque, also known as a snow monkey. Punch became popular online after a video of him carrying around an IKEA orangutan plushie for comfort.

He was given the plushie by zoo staff after his mother abandoned him when he was born. Punch became dependent on the plush and was often seen cuddling it in videos posted online.

Punch lives at the Ichikawa City Zoo, located near Tokyo, Japan.