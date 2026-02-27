Students tour arsenic treatment facility

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) hosted students and instructors from the Doña Ana Community College (DACC) Water Technology program.

Students and instructors toured CRRUA's arsenic treatment facility as part of its growing student internship program with DACC. The internship program provides the students with hands-on experience of CRRUA's water and wastewater facilities, this allows them to apply classroom instruction to real-world operational settings.

The tour of the Santa Teresa arsenic treatment facility gave students an in-depth look at the arsenic removal technology, regulatory compliance standards, system monitoring and daily operational protocols.

CRRUA

Students were guided through the treatment process from water intake to filtration and later water quality testing.

"Getting into a profession that provides longevity and stability, that is interesting and in high demand appealed to me," DACC water technology student Vicente Sosa-Rountree said. "This is my first time at an actual treatment facility. Being able to see things, contextualize them, and see how they run helps me a lot. This tour was extremely helpful."

CRRUA provides water and wastewater services to Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, N.M.