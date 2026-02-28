Paul L. Foster at home after suffering from low- sugar event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Businessman and philanthropist, Paul L. Foster, is now resting at home after suffering from a low-blood sugar event Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Foster confirmed he was airlifted from Juarez and transported to a hospital in El Paso for treatment.

Foster was in Juarez attending a FC Juarez Bravos game at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.

The spokesperson for Foster says he is expected to make a full recovery Sunday.

Foster is a co-founder for the Mountain Star Sports Group, owner of the El Paso Chihuahuas Triple-A Baseball team, the FC Juarez Bravos Liga MX Soccer club, and the El Paso Locomotive USL Soccer club.