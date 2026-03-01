EPFD highlights International Women’s Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In honor of International Women’s Month, 6 women at the El Paso Fire Department spent an entire shift together, highlighting female empowerment in the field.

This all-female crew represents the trailblazing women who have paved the way in a historically male-dominated profession.

"We're so used to saying it's a brotherhood. so for the first time we actually experience what it is to have a sister-sisterhood," Elizabeth Morales, EPFD Lieutenant, told ABC-7 during an interview.

Lieutenant morales and five other female firefighters completed this full shift together.

"They were very welcoming, you know, and acknowledging each other's backgrounds and, we were always complimenting each other," Ruby Gavilanes, another Firefighter, said after completing the shift.

The El Paso Fire Department says an all-female team highlights women’s crucial role in the fire service and hopes this event inspires others to join.

To any women watching this who are interested in becoming a firefighter, Andreya says today's shift is proof its possible.

"We all have different strength. we just gotta figure out which one is yours and then use that to the best of your ability. but it is possible. we have the numbers here to show you that we can do it," said Andreya Barrera, another EPFD Firefighter, told ABC-7.

"Hopefully we can continue as a tradition with, younger girls as they come in," said Ruby Gavilanes:

Out of approximately 900 firefighters in el paso, 19 are women, marking this as a historic moment.