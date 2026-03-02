Retired Army Colonel says heightened security at Fort Bliss, other U.S. military installations likely a precaution

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Long lines of vehicles stretched outside entrances to Fort Bliss Monday morning following heightened tensions tied to the latest conflict involving Iran.

The increased security at Fort Bliss comes as all American military bases have been placed on heightened alert, according to a U.S. official cited by ABC News.

Bases are now under threat condition Bravo, which Department of Defense policy defines as an increased or more predictable threat of terrorist activity existing. It is the highest level of security before an attack is considered imminent or likely.

Retired Army Colonel Cary Westin said he was not surprised by the military action overseas or the installation’s response at home.

Westin, who spent 25 years in the Army primarily in air defense artillery, said he served extensively with the 1st Armored Division during its time in Germany and deployed with the unit to Iraq and during the Bosnia campaign. He retired from Fort Bliss in 2009 while assigned to the Army Test and Evaluation Command, where he helped test new combat systems.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Westin said of the latest developments involving Iran. “There’s been a number of negotiations that have been going back and forth and a buildup in that region, and obviously the president decided to take military action.”

Around 8 a.m. Monday, ABC-7 crews entering Fort Bliss for a scheduled event saw entrances backed up as guards screened vehicles entering the base.

Westin said heightened security levels are not uncommon and do not automatically signal a direct threat to El Paso.

“I’ve been on Fort Bliss at different force protection levels,” Westin said. “It’s not uncommon for a commander to raise or lower the force protection level at the gates and on Fort Bliss as the situation warrants.”

Westin said commanders base such decisions on threat assessments and guidance from the Department of Defense, as well as their own evaluation of local and global conditions.

“Just because the force protection level has changed doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s an imminent threat in El Paso,” Westin said. “Sometimes, in an abundance of caution in protecting the soldiers and the equipment, they will raise force protection levels.”

When asked whether El Paso’s location along the U.S. Mexico border could factor into security considerations, Westin said a range of issues can influence decisions, from localized incidents to other intelligence assessments.

“A lot of these things are looked at from a much broader intelligence aspect in terms of identifying any potential threats based on the situation that’s happening now,” Westin said. “I’m confident that our regional military commanders are watching that very closely and making a decision on how they want to posture the security of their installation.”

“I wouldn’t be overly concerned if they see longer lines going into Fort Bliss,” Westin added. “It’s probably the prudent thing to do. That does not mean there’s an imminent threat here in El Paso when a commander decides to elevate the force protection level.”