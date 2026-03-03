What’s required to vote in Texas Primary Election 2026

There are more than 523,000 registered voters in El Paso County, but not all will be voting today.

For the primary elections, a voter must choose to align with a party.

The biggest difference that a voter may see is the change between their congressional district 16 and 23 for those who live on the cusp of the border, but you can still vote at any of the 126 polling centers.

What many El Pasoans might not know is, according to the El Paso County Elections Department, elections generally cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, especially if they're county-wide.

It depends on the number of registered voters and what the expected turnout is.

When you get your ballot, expect it to be lengthy and different from others'.

"Something people will say, 'How come I'm a member of this party and I have ten propositions, and my friend's a member of this party, and they only have six propositions?' Well, that's put up by the party," said elections administrator Lisa Wise. "It's not the same. So the the parties decide what will they'll put on there."

Here's what you need to bring with you in order to vote:

Texas driver’s license

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate/ certificate of naturalization containing the person’s photograph

U.S. passport book or card

You can also provide a:

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck

But, for those alternative documents, you will also have to fill out a reasonable impediment declaration at the polling place.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.