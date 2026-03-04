El Paso Police seek help to find missing 82-year-old man with dementia
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An 82-year-old man with dementia is missing, according to El Paso Police's Crimes Against Persons unit. CAP said Luis Moreno Sanchez went missing Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Moreno Sanchez was last seen at a caretaker's residence. Police provided 3718 Sacramento Ave. address in a news release. He was wearing blue jeans, dark grey shoes, a blue and yellow striped shirt and a blue hat with the letter N.
EPPD is asking the public to contact its non-emergency number at (915) 832-4400 with information about Moreno Sanchez' whereabouts.