Gas prices in El Paso highest in the state amid conflict with Iran

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Drivers in El Paso are paying the highest gas prices in Texas, according to the American Automobile Association, prompting some residents to look for creative ways to save money at the pump.

AAA reports that gas prices in El Paso have jumped 31 cents in just the past week. The statewide average for regular unleaded fuel in Texas is $2.87 per gallon, but El Paso’s average is about 30 cents higher.

For some drivers, the rising prices are changing how they get around.

El Paso resident Waddell Tollison said he has parked his BMW X3 and is using his Harley-Davidson motorcycle instead to cut fuel costs.

“I just spent $14 to fill it up versus my BMW x3 which is $130,” Tollison said. “So yeah, I saved a lot of money, and I can ride around this longer than I can in my car.”

AAA says drivers can take several steps to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the impact of higher prices. Among the recommendations: maintain a steady speed on highways and make sure vehicles are properly maintained.

“Drive the speed limit on the highway,” a AAA spokesperson said. “Another thing that’s really important is making sure your vehicle is properly maintained, especially your tires.”

Tollison said he hopes prices begin to drop soon.

“I think somebody should do something about it, honestly,” he said. “The people that we put in charge, that we elect to take care of it. So they need to fix this stuff.”

AAA says it remains unclear how high gas prices could climb in the coming weeks.