IDEA Public Schools hosts 5K run, healthy living expo

IDEA Public Schools El Paso is hosting its annual 5K run/walk and healthy living expo for the entire community.

The event is part of IDEA's "Healthy Kids Here" initiative and seeks to promote fitness, health, and wellness amongst idea students and families, as well as community members.

Its goal is to provide an opportunity for idea families to be active together, as well as connect them with health and wellness professionals in their community.

All proceeds from this year’s 5K will go towards IDEA's "Healthy Kids Here."

IDEA created "Healthy Kids Here" 11 years ago with the goal of becoming the healthiest district in the country.

The expo starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 and the 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. at Ascarate Park.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

