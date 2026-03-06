Daylight saving poses health risks; doctor warns, shares tips to adjust

Some people are excited for longer days with the time change this weekend…

But one doctor is sharing why she's against daylight savings.

"Oh yeah, I'm totally against it, even when spring comes, it affects me too," says Dr. Mina Haidarian, family medicine physician for The Hospitals of Providence. "I feel like, 'what's going on with me? Why am I feeling like that?' So, I'm sure everybody feels like that."

With losing just one hour of sleep, the body struggles to adjust for a few days to a couple of weeks.

It affects the circadian rhythm, which manages your sleep and wake time, and the release of your melatonin and cortisol hormones.

That can lead to cardiovascular risks such as heart attacks and strokes, which is more common in older people with issues like high blood pressure or cholesterol, or diabetes.

It also increases the risk of car crashes, due to drowsiness and decreased alertness.

"Also, it decreases the concentration... You won't be able to concentrate and focus at your work and productivity is less," says Haidarian.

She shared some tips you can start doing now, ahead of Sunday.

First, shift your sleep by 15 to 20 minutes ahead of your usual bedtime.

The doctor also says it's best not to increase your caffeine intake after the time change… Or increase your alcohol like at night to relax.

The best thing she says is to expose yourself to sunlight and exercise.

While the transition is rough for everyone, the biggest concern is for kids and teens.

especially teenager, they're. It's harder for a teenager because, you know, they sleep longer and by taking one hour away from them, and especially if teenagers are driving, you have to be careful.

Experts are concerned that children are lacking sleep, they should be getting seven to nine hours of sleep, adults should get at least seven.