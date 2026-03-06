Good Vibes Only: SISD student earns associate degree, marks district milestone

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—Socorro Early College Senior Ruben Escajeda is enjoying the last few months of his high school senior year.

The student at Socorro Early College (SEC) High School already received his associate degree in multidisciplinary studies from El Paso Community College in December 2025.

But his achievement also marks a big milestone for the Socorro Independent School District. He is the 3,000th SISD student to earn an associate degree through the district’s partnership with EPCC.

Despite being enrolled in college courses, Ruben has also been heavily involved in other school activities. He played left tackle for the Socorro Bulldogs. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and participates in SEC’s Espirit De Corps leadership program. Through the STEP-UP program, he also mentors freshmen as they adjust to the challenges of early-college coursework.

Additionally, Ruben continues to rank in the top 5 percent of his class and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. He admits, it’s been a juggling act.

"I think there's a lot of things I had to sacrifice time for. I had spent some time in sports, instead of time where I can just be to myself. I had to spend some time in the classroom instead of having time to myself. So I think it was a lot of time management and a lot of saying, 'Okay. I need to focus here more instead of here more,' he told ABC-7.

The college director and assistant principal of Socorro High, Erica O. Monarrez, said Ruben is a standout student.

"We're very proud that our students here at Socorro High School are recognized for their hard work. Ruben's a great model student that we have here at Socorro High School,” she said.

Inspired by his mother, an elementary school nurse, Ruben hopes to enter the medical field. Ruben is interested in becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

Ruben is thankful he was able to take part in the early college program, which he said has helped him save time and money.

"I think it's allowed me to get a head start at the things that I want to pursue in life. And I think it's just a great way to start my career and start the things that I want to pursue as I grow older.”

Ruben will be graduating from Socorro High this June. He is planning to continue his studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Congratulations to Ruben on all of his achievements!

If you have any Good Vibes Only ideas, email rosemary.garcia@kvia.com.