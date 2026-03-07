El Paso Artist and Farmers Market Returns for 15th Anniversary Season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The El Paso Artist and Farmers Market returned to downtown Saturday to kick off its 15th anniversary season.

Vendors lined Mills Street and Main Street around San Jacinto Plaza, offering visitors a variety of locally made products and activities.

The market featured original artwork and handmade goods, along with food items and locally grown produce. Live entertainment was also part of the event, drawing crowds to the downtown area.

Vendors say the market provides a chance for people to get out, shop local and enjoy the community without spending too much money.

"We're all local businesses we survive off our businesses. It's entertaining, there's music, and it's free. You know, I mean, people that have children, it's expensive to get out there and do things that you got to pay for. So this is free, it's entertainment. You've got the San Jacinto Plaza where there's a lot of activities for children to do," said Estela Flores, the Cactus Lady.