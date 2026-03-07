Skip to Content
Fire breaks out at lumber yard in El Paso’s Upper Valley

Published 4:24 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 20 El Paso Fire Department units responded to a large fire in El Paso's Upper Valley early Saturday.

Video posted on social media showed flames shooting into the sky at 84 Lumber, just off Doniphan Dr. and Redd Rd.

ABC-7 crews saw the large response surrounding the lumber yard, including several fire trucks, ambulances and El Paso Police cars for traffic control.

We reached out to the El Paso Fire Department for more information, but have not received any details on potential injuries or transports from the scene.

