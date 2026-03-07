Iran’s president says there’ll be no unconditional surrender to U.S., Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in televised remarks in Farsi on Saturday morning that the United States and Israel “will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave,” according to Iranian state media -- apparently referring to President Donald Trump’s social media post the previous day that there “will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”

Pezeshkian also apologized to Iran’s neighbors, saying: “We have no intention of invading other countries” and that “there will be no more attacks on neighboring countries and no missile launches, unless attacks originate from those countries against Iran,” according to Iranian state-owned Press TV.

