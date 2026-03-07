Trump signals escalation in Iran conflict, says country will be hit very hard

President Donald Trump signaled Saturday that the United States could escalate its military campaign against Iran, warning the country will face stronger attacks as fighting enters its second week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran would be targeted more aggressively because of what he called the country’s behavior during the conflict.

“Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” Trump wrote.

The comments came one week after the United States began a military operation against the Iranian regime.

Trump also referenced remarks from Iran’s president earlier in the day, claiming the country had backed down in the face of pressure from the United States and Israel.

Trump said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized during an earlier address and “surrendered” to neighboring countries in the Middle East.

“This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” Trump wrote.

Trump also criticized Iran’s standing in the region, saying the country had lost influence after the recent attacks.

“Iran is no longer the ‘Bully of the Middle East,’ they are, instead, ‘THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,’ and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse, Today Iran will be hit very hard!” Trump wrote.