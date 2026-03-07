UTEP fan’s clash with Jacksonville State players under review

(ESPN)-- The University of Texas-El Paso, Jacksonville State and Conference USA will review an altercation that appeared to involve a UTEP fan picking up a chair in a fiery exchange with Jacksonville State players on Saturday.

Jacksonville State had just won its regular-season finale at UTEP on a buzzer-beater by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil when a fan in the stands grabbed a chair, shook it toward Jacksonville State players and staffers and yelled at them when they were in the postgame handshake line. Jacksonville State players had to be held by back by staffers after the fan grabbed the chair.

Conference USA spokesperson Josh Yonis said CUSA is looking into the aftermath of the game.

"We are reviewing the incident in conjunction with both [athletic directors], but we do not have a statement at this time," he told ESPN.

UTEP athletic director Jim Senter also said the school is investigating the incident.

"We are going to review the video when we attain it," he said in a statement. "We will take appropriate action as needed."

Jacksonville State told ESPN it would "defer" to Conference USA for comment.

Jacksonville State personnel and local police stepped into the dustup as the fan with the chair continued to yell at the players. Other videos showed other UTEP fans appearing to go back-and-forth with Jacksonville State players following the win, too.

It wasn't the first time in recent weeks that UTEP had been at the center of a dramatic finish involving a handshake line.

Following a loss at New Mexico State on Feb. 21, UTEP head coach Joe Golding went nose-to-nose with NMSU head coach Jason Hooten in the handshake line, tapped Hooten's chest and pushed him aside before both teams converged and a fight nearly ensued.

On Saturday, UTEP arena security formed a line after the game to create a boundary between rowdy UTEP fans and Jacksonville State players and staffers. At one point, UTEP staffers and players directed their team back to its locker room, and Jacksonville State staffers did the same with their team.

According to the broadcast, the exchange between UTEP fans and Jacksonville State had been happening throughout the game.