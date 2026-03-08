CRRUA to begin overnight water main repair in Meadow Vista, precautionary boil advisory issued

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) – The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority will begin a planned water main repair in the Meadow Vista area Monday night and is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory as part of a new safety protocol.

Work is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Monday, March 9, and will take place overnight to reduce disruptions for residents and businesses.

The utility authority said the advisory is part of a new proactive safety protocol that will be used during large scale infrastructure improvements. The measure is intended to ensure water quality as the system returns to full pressure after repairs are completed.

“There are no known contaminants,” Juan Carlos Crosby, executive director of the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, said. “However, CRRUA is following the highest safety and protocol standards for the quality of water that we are providing to our residents.”

Residents in Meadow Vista and surrounding areas who experience water service interruptions or low pressure are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

Officials said the advisory is a precaution while crews complete the repair and conduct required water quality testing.

CRRUA will notify residents when testing confirms the water meets safety standards and the advisory can be lifted. Notifications will be sent through the City Connect app and the utility authority’s official social media channels.

Residents can also find updates and additional information at the utility authority’s website, www.crrua.org.