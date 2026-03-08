Sunday Funday: Crystal Gallery by Gem Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Along Alameda Avenue, Crystal Gallery by Gem Center offers a warm and family-owned atmosphere.

There visitors can explore a vast collection of crystals, geodes, minerals, fossils and jewelry.

The shop doubles as a small museum, inviting curiosity with its Crystal Mine Museum displays and educational exhibits.

Visitors can partake in interactive experiences like geode cracking and gem panning, turning gemstone discovery into a tactile adventure.

The gallery emphasizes quality and variety, showcasing pieces that range from everyday stones to rare mineral specimens.

Beyond shopping, Crystal Gallery invites families and collectors alike to learn about geology through hands-on experiences and curated exhibits.

For anyone curious about crystals, fossils, or the science behind gemstone authentication, Crystal Gallery offers a welcoming gateway into the world of minerals.

You can learn more about Crystal Gallery by Gem Center and their hours of operation by visiting their website here.