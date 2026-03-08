UTEP graduate stranded in Kuwait

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Arthur Valiant is a UTEP graduate and the Director of Student Success at the American International University in Kuwait.

Earlier today Arthur shared with ABC-7 his experience of being in Kuwait this past week as regional missile strikes and drone attacks on Kuwait continue.

"Hearing bomb sirens twice, twice, 2 to 3 times a day and then, you know, having to sit in your english one on one class," Arthur Valiant told ABC-7 during an interview.

This has been Arthur's daily life for the past week.

"You hear the the interceptions of drones, you hear the interceptions of bombs. they are very loud explosions....my apartment is so close to the water that those those explosions will will they'll they'll shake the windows," Arthur said.

Arthur moved to Kuwait in November to work as a professor at the American International University.

Just days ago the country celebrated the liberation of Kuwait from Iraq during liberation weekend.

Arthur says things took a turn saturday morning when iran bombed the airport. He says the country has been on lockdown since.

"It's unsettling. It's unsettling because you have no control," said Arthur.

Every morning Arthur receives the same email from the U.S. Embassy Kuwait.

It reads, in part, quote" The U.S. Department of State will arrange buses in the coming days for American citizens wishing to leave Kuwait".

Still, Arthur told ABC-7 that he remains optimistic.

"I just want to, I want to stay positive, and I want to, I want to fly out of here," Arthur said.

Arthur says he's never missed El Paso as much as he does now and is already imagining what he'll do once he arrives home.

"I think i would go to Carnitas Queretaro for breakfast. I'd hit up the Italian Kitchen for dinner, and then, maybe do a nightcap at The Tap for some karaoke," Arthur said during the interview.

For now, Arthur says he really just wants to get across the border to Saudi Arabia, fly to Europe where things are quiet and safe, and go from there.