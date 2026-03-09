Skip to Content
Top Stories

Ascarate Park opens reservations for Easter Weekend picnic shelter rentals

The green waters of the Ascarate Park lake reflect algae growth beneath the surface. El Paso County has commissioned a water quality study and may drain and dredge the lake.
Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters
The green waters of the Ascarate Park lake reflect algae growth beneath the surface. El Paso County has commissioned a water quality study and may drain and dredge the lake.
By
Published 10:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Ascarate Park is now taking reservations for picnic shelter rentals for the upcoming Easter weekend.

With Easter falling on Sunday, March 31st, celebrations are anticipated for both Saturday and Sunday, making advance bookings a smart move.

While picnic shelters remain free on a first-come, first-served basis, reserving a spot lets families bypass the early morning rush and secure their preferred location.

Available shelters throughout the park range from $50 to $200 for the entire day.

Reservations can be made in person at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office inside Ascarate Park, located at 6900 Delta.

Office hours to do so are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The reservation cutoff is Wednesday, March 27th, since county offices will be closed on Good Friday, March 29th.

On March 30th and 31st, parking at Ascarate Park is set at $5, payable in cash only.

Furthermore, alcohol is not permitted on park grounds.

Park visitors can view and plan by using the online map at www.epcountyparks.com/parks, where the “Park Amenity Map” is listed. For further details or to make a reservation, interested parties are encouraged to contact (915) 771-2380.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.