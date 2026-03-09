Skip to Content
Heavy police presence reported in Horizon

Published 1:36 PM

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA)- The Horizon Police Department has posted an notification on their social media stating that there are officers responding to the 14000th block of Sand Gate Dr.

The HPD also says on the post that there is a heavy police presence in the area and for the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update you on air and online when more information becomes available.

Armando Ramirez

