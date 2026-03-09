Skip to Content
Top Stories

La Nube announces family friendly event including puppies and pie fight

LA NUBE
By
Published 10:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- STEAM museum, La Nube, has announced Monday that the Spring Bash Block Party is coming to Main Street in Downtown El Paso on March 14 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Organizers say this event will be filled with STEAM activities, food trucks, and challenges for families of all ages.

At 3:14 pm exactly, organizers say that La Nube will host the Biggest "Pi" Fight, and attendees can partake in food trucks and local vendors, pie catapults and engineering challenge, hands-on STEAM activities. Interactive booths hosted by community partners.

“At La Nube, we believe some of the best moments of learning happen when families are laughing and exploring together,” said Mick Martinez, La Nube’s Chief Strategy Officer. “La Nube’s Spring Bash Block Party is a chance for families across our community to come together, enjoy playful discovery, and create memories that last long after the day ends.”

La Nube says the activities don't end there, there will be a Puppy Fest happening inside the interactive STEAM center.

The Puppy Fest will include puppy yoga, pupcinto Plaza with interactive puppy experiences, community partners sharing pet resources, an immersive Dog POV experience, and on-site dog adoptions.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.