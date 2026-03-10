El Paso Museum of History declines to press charges after young visitor damages sacred sand mandala

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A sacred Tibetan Buddhist sand mandala on display at the El Paso Museum of History was damaged after a young visitor touched the artwork.

Museum staff reviewed the incident and spoke with the visitor and the parent involved. Though the museum decided not to press charges against the visitor, they say it's a reminder about respecting cultural exhibits.

The museum emphasized that sand mandalas are intricate, grain-by-grain works created by skilled artists. Many mandalas are displayed without glass barriers to allow close, respectful viewing. Accessibility can enhance understanding when guidelines are followed.



The museum says dismantling mandalas is a traditional ceremonial that is part of their spiritual significance. They say this incident serves as an educational opportunity about respecting cultural exhibits.

The El Paso Museum of History thanked the community for its continued support in making art, culture and history accessible to all. They say that kind of accessibility creates a more meaningful connection to the work, but that it also depends on visitors respecting the space and following posted guidelines.

Sand mandalas are temporary by design, the museum said, but this does not make them disposable or less deserving of care. Like all art, they should be treated with respect while on display, and their ending is as intentional as their beginning.

The El Paso Museum of History went on to say that dismantling the sand mandala through a ceremony is a traditional part of the mandalas’ spiritual significance. They say they appreciate the community's understanding and continued support as the museum works to make art, culture and history accessible to all.