La Nube’s spring break camps spark innovation, creativity

If you're looking for a camp to send your kids to for spring break next week, where they can get creative, La Nube in Downtown El Paso has some options for you.

From concept to costume, La Nube's Fab Lab Cosplay Creations blends art, engineering, and pop culture as participants design and fabricate their own cosplay pieces.

Campers will be using real makerspace tools and digital fabrication techniques, and will learn how makers turn ideas into wearable creations while exploring character design, materials, and creative problem-solving.

This camp is for students in grades 6-12.

The Innovation League Comics & Creators is one of La Nube's camps for all young superheroes, inventors, and storytellers.

Students will dive into the world of comics and superheroes while exploring science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Campers will design their own original superhero characters, create comic strips and graphic novels, and use real-world steam challenges to bring their stories to life.

The innovative league camp is for students in grades 3 to 5.

Both camps run from March 16-20, and cost $135 for members and $175 for non-members.

