Tuesday to mark ‘most intense’ US strikes in Iran, Hegseth says

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington.
By
Published 7:01 AM

Kevin Shalvey, Meredith Deliso, and Jon Haworth

(ABC NEWS) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that U.S. strikes on Tehran would continue to amplify, meaning Tuesday’s aerial strikes would mark "the most intense" of the conflict. Hegseth addressed reporters at the Pentagon.

"Iran stands alone and they are badly losing on day 10 of Operation Epic Fury," Hegseth said. "We are winning with an overwhelming and unrelenting focus on our objectives, which are the same as the day I gave my first briefing here on Operation Epic Fury."

ABC News

