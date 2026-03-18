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City of El Paso takes preliminary steps to expand the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge

Heriberto Perez, KVIA
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Published 4:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso's International Bridges and the Capital Improvement Departments are moving forward with the Ysleta-Zaragoza Port of Entry expansion feasibility study and master plan, according to documents obtained by ABC-7.

The project overview shows the City of El Paso is looking for statements of qualifications from interested firms and consultant companies for the bridge's expansion. The City owns three local ports of entry, of which only one has commercial traffic, the Zaragoza POE.

ABC-7 previously reported, El Paso City Council approved an investment to improve all ports of entry they own:

  • Stanton-Lerdo
  • Paso Del Norte
  • Ysleta-Zaragoza

According to the documents, the Ysleta Bridge expansion will be composed of three improvements: expansion, road and intersection improvements and building and facilities improvements.

The project's timeline shows that today is the deadline for submission of Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) for all firms and companies and next month they will announce the rankings of those they interviewed.

Here's the document that shows the request and process to start making this project happen.

Ysleta-Zaragoza POE Expansion Feasibility StudyDownload

ABC-7 spoke with the City's International Bridges Department Director, Roberto Tinajero, to learn more about how the city is advancing with this project.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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