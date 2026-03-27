Skip to Content
Top Stories

Community comes together to pay respects for unaccompanied veteran

By
New
Published 12:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - This morning, Fort Bliss National Cemetery hosted the funeral for unaccompanied veteran Private First Class Billy Don Carter.

The service was organized by the Veterans Assistance Office and El Paso County Veterans Service Officer Antoinette Hunt. The ceremony included a 9 gun salute, the solemn rendition of Taps and veterans shared a few words of remembrance for Carter.

"We couldn't find family that belong to him, so typically he would be buried by himself with nobody present," Hunt said. "My office has led the charge in getting the community involved to make sure he gets the proper honors and is buried with respect and dignity."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Carpio Griego

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.