Update: EPWater issues urgent update on Cement Lake Dam conditions

Update on April 23 at 9 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water released an update to the possible Cement Lake dam breach the utility has been monitoring. The update stated, "Out of an abundance of caution, EPWater has relocated all personnel to higher ground and away from the immediate hazard area where a breach could occur."

This comes as the utility reports, "While earlier mitigation efforts successfully reduced some risk,

engineers are now observing increasingly concerning developments at the site, including slow-rate

slope failures, slight embankment movement, and water seepage—indicators consistent with a

breach that carries a risk of dam failure."

The utility also states they are "Working in close coordination with the City-County Office of Emergency Management, which has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to support response efforts."

As a precaution, roadways in the area will remain closed because of the "risk of flooding if the dam fails."

EPWater says while crews we're able to remove approximately 30 inches of water through pumping operations, the utility now says after assessments as much as 10 feet of water may need to be removed to stabilize conditions.

El Paso Water sent a news release saying they continue to monitor a potential dam breach at Cement Lake, located in West El Paso, also known as Portland Reservoir.

According to EPWater, they are taking precautionary measures and actions to protect public safety.

"EPWater is coordinating with emergency management and local agencies while crews make progress at the site," the utility said.

These are some of the actions taken by EPWater so far:

Water is being pumped out of the lake and into the Rio Grande to reduce pressure on the dam.

Crews are making progress lowering the lake level. Water levels have already been lowered by about 2 feet. The utility said it wants to lower up to 5 feet in total.

Additional reductions are in progress to further reduce risk.

Impacts/Road Closures:

Closures are precautionary based on potential impact areas. They will remain in place until risk is reduced and safety can be reassessed.

Water from the spring-fed lake meets the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's standards.

There is no adverse impact to the Rio Grande and no impact to our drinking water supply.

What Residents Should Do, according to EPWater:

Avoid closed roads and follow traffic guidance.

Stay updated through official EPWater channels.

Follow direction from local authorities.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Water for comment and an interview. We also interviewed other local residents living near Cement Lake.