Sol Summit Music & Cultura Festival brings live music acts to Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sol Summit Music & Cultura Festival will be taking place May 2nd and 3rd, 2026 in San Jacinto Plaza, with gates opening at 2:30 P.M. each day.

Organizers say Sol Summit is an indie, bilingual festival that brings together global artists, national touring acts, and local voices in a lineup meant to showcase creativity and culture in the region.

“Sol Summit spotlights the sounds, artists, and ideas shaping the moment, both locally and globally,” said Festival Director Seth Dodson. “Our event is locally grown, built around discovery, and designed to feel porous between genres, languages, and scenes. And as a nonprofit festival, everything it generates goes back into supporting the community that makes this place so special.”

SOL SUMMIT

The festival will be programmed to run until 11 P.M. on Saturday and 10 P.M. on Sunday.

Sol Summit’s inaugural lineup is led by The Flaming Lips and Bomba Estéreo. The Flaming Lips, is an acclaimed, long-running band formed in Oklahoma City while Bomba Estereo is a group that blends Caribbean rhythms with electronic music led by Li Saumet.

On Saturday, May 2, 2026 will be headlined by Bomba Estéreo, with performances by DIIV, Ela Minus, Chuwi, Radio Malilla, Benjamin Booker, Titanic, Frontera Bugalú, and El Mariachi Manchester.

SOL SUMMIT

On Sunday, May 3, 2026 will close the festival with headliners The Flaming Lips, joined by Ximena Sariñana, Sparta, Adrian Quesada’s Trio Asesino, Angélica Garcia, Estereomance, Sultanes del Yonke, Doom Well, and Bloomwave.

For more information, you can visit solsummitmusic.com.