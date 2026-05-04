Judge grants temporary court order against Dirty Laundry bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County secured a temporary injunction against the Dirty Laundry bar in East El Paso, County Attorney Christina Sanchez announced Monday. The bar must stay closed until its owners can provide a safe environment for the public, the county said.

The county obtained a temporary restraining order in March against the bar after hundreds of police calls and a deadly crash were tied to the bar.

District Court Judge Bonnie Rangel granted a court order stopping the business from operating until it meets these security and training requirements:

The bar must have a licensed, professional security company with advanced training. At least two officers have to be present every business day, court documents said. A third officer must join on Fridays, Saturdays and major holidays. Security has to use metal detector wands on everyone who enters the building.

According to court documents, all employees and contractors must train on a new safety manual. Staff who serve alcohol needs a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission certification. The bar's owners have to check every customer's identification before serving them alcohol.

The bar's management has to cooperate with law enforcement with a monthly meeting with the El Paso Police Department for the first three months of the order. Documents said at each meeting, owners have to give police an updated list of all employees and positions.

The bar must install high-definition security cameras that can see the inside and outside entrance. The video must be saved and shared with police when they investigate a crime, documents said.

Sanchez listed other requirements relating to gang symbols. The bar must ban gang colors or "1% insignia" symbols and ban promoters with gang ties.

Sanchez also said the bar must post signs to help customers call for a ride if they had too much to drink and call 911 if any illegal activity is seen on the property.

Additionally, the bar's owners have to pay $7,500 to the court to guarantee they will follow the rules.

Sanchez said the legal case will resume in the summer. A hearing for a permanent injunction is scheduled for July 28.

A permanent injunction could extend the rules for another year, she added.