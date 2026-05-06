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Film starring Marvel actor Anthony Mackie wraps in Las Cruces

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/14/2025
Marvel Entertainment
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/14/2025
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Published 11:50 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- An action-thriller film just wrapped filming in Las Cruces. More than 700 people worked in front and behind the camera, according to Film Las Cruces Wednesday.

"Barracuda" filmed for two months in and around the city. It follows a high-stakes pursuit toward the U.S. border, Film Las Cruces said. Story themes include "loyalty, survival and redemption."

Anthony Mackie stars in the film; he's known for playing The Falcon, a Marvel superhero.

State Senator Jeff Steinborn said "Barracuda" shows off everything Las Cruces has to offer, including diverse locations and strong incentives.

The film employed 80 crew members, 29 main cast members and more than 600 background performers, all from New Mexico, according to Film Las Cruces.

The film organization said New Mexico has seen more than $3 billion over the past five years thanks to film and television production in the state.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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