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Las Cruces middle school teacher held without bond, judge ruled

DACDC
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Published 2:37 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Camino Real Middle School teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a student has been indicted Tuesday, according to District Judge Conrad Perea's office.

During Tuesday's hearing, a judge ruled 43-year-old Wyatt Cornelius will be held without bond during proceedings. His arraignment is pending and his jury trial hasn't been scheduled yet. A pretrial detention was also granted.

Police arrested Cornelius April 22 after a student reported the inappropriate relationship, according to court documents.

Documents said police obtained messages showing Cornelius allegedly acknowledging the age gap between him and the 14-year-old victim.

He also allegedly told the victim she should sneak out to see him, according to documents.

Las Cruces Public Schools put Cornelius on administrative leave from the middle school, where he is a teacher and coach.

The Las Cruces Police Department also says and asks the community to report any similar incidents; you can call police at (575) 526-0795. Victims of sexual assault or child abuse can seek support by calling the La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Services’ 24-hour Crisis Hotline at (575) 526-3437.

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