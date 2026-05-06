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Part of El Paso County has no US representative, what’s next?

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/14/2026
US House of Representatives
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/14/2026
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Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Since Former U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales resigned in April, Texas' 23rd Congressional District, which includes part of El Paso County, is going without representation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also hasn't called for a special election since Gonzales' resignation.

According to the U.S. House Clerk's office, the district will "continue to serve the people" under the supervision of the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Gonzales resigned April 14 amid his own House Ethics Committee probe. He also acknowledged an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide.

Before his resignation, Gonzales faced allegations he sent a separate, former campaign staffer lewd texts, which he hasn't addressed.

ABC-7 will have the full story on what's next for Texas' 23rd Congressional District in our evening newscasts.

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Lauren Bly

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