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US Rep. Tony Gonzales accused of asking campaign aide for nude photos: new texts

Rep. Tony Gonzales
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Published 2:35 PM

U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales allegedly asked his campaign's political director for nude photos and sent her sexually-explicit text messages, according to a report by the San Antonio Express-News published Monday.

The Express-News obtained and cited hundreds of texts from 2020, when Gonzales was a congressional candidate. The alleged texts sent before his 2024 affair with his former staffer who later died by suicide.

Rep. Gonzales dropped his reelection bid in March after admitting to the affair with Regina Santos-Aviles, calling it a "mistake."

In the texts from 2020, Gonzales allegedly asked his campaign's political director for nude photos more than a dozen times over three days, the Express-News said. The newspaper added, he attempted to initiate a sexual relationship.

The San Antonio Express-News said the political director, who asked the newspaper to remain anonymous, came forward about the messages after learning about Santos-Aviles' death.

Rep. Gonzales, a Republican, represents Texas' 23rd Congressional District, which includes some parts of El Paso County.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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