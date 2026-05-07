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Former Fort Bliss Soldier pleads guilty in deadly crash case that killed couple

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Published 2:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former Fort Bliss soldier pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter almost two years after a crash killed a couple in Far East El Paso.

Court records said 23-year-old Juan Francisco Del Valle pleaded guilty April 29. His sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

28-year-old Dalia Olivas and 29-year-old Rick Ballard died in the crash, which happened on the corner of Rojas Drive and Eastlake Boulevard in November 2024.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Ballard died at the crash scene. Olivas died to her injuries at a hospital.

The couple was engaged at the time. Olivas used to teach English at Triumph High School in West El Paso.

Del Valle was arrested Nov. 30 and remained in jail since then.

Fort Bliss said Del Valle was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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