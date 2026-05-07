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Texas Attorney General investigates school districts over Ten Commandments law, including El Paso

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/21/2025
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/21/2025
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Published 11:43 AM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into independent school districts to make sure they're displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms. A U.S. appeals court ruled the state can require donated displays April 21.

In a news release, Attorney General Paxton named El Paso on the ISD investigation list.

The requirement started as Senate Bill 10, which the Texas Legislature passed during the 89th session and became law Sept. 1. The law requires public schools to display donated copies of the Ten Commandments that are at least 16 by 20 inches.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said his investigation demands districts to show documents addressing the display, or lack thereof, and their policies tied to SB 10.

Senate Bill 11, which requires ISD board of trustees to vote on whether to implement prayer time and reading religious texts, also passed. Paxton's investigation demands districts prove they held a vote, he said.

Paxton said the ISDs under investigation are involved in an ongoing litigation about SB 10, which ended with April 21's decision to uphold the law.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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