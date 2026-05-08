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David Palacio part of the 1966 TWC NCAA Championship team dies

UTEP
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Published 4:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The University of Texas at El Paso Athletics Department confirms that David Palacio passed away.

Palacio played basketball for three years at Texas Western College (UTEP) including during the time leading to the 1966 championship.

He was born and raised in El Paso and was a 1964 graduate of Austin High School. While at Austin he played on the basketball team that earned three consecutive city championships.

Palacio graduated from UTEP with a Business Degree and moved to Los Angeles where he worked in the music industry for over 30 years before retiring in 2008.

He leaves behind a daughter.

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