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Improvements may impact water pressure in Northeast El Paso

EP WATER
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New
Published 5:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Water crews will be conducting valve and waterline improvement on Monday, May 11 that may impact the water pressure for residents in Mesquite Hills and Futureland.

The planned improvements will start at 6:30 a.m. and last through 6:30 p.m. EP Water said the work should not cause a complete disruption of water service. Wastewater services will not be affected during this time.

Residents may see "a controlled release" of water at Sean Haggerty Dr. and Stonbridge Dr. and the intersection of Sean Haggerty Dr. and Aaron Street.

El Paso Water said the planned upgrades are part of the Sean Haggerty Drive Extension project set to improve connectivity between U.S. 54 to Dyer Street.

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