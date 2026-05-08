Skip to Content
Top Stories

Neighbors are asked to “Stamp Out Hunger” this weekend

SOH
By
New
Published 6:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Letter carriers across the country will be picking up non-perishable food donations during The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 9.

It is the 34th anniversary of the largest one day canned food drive in the United States and part of the National Association of Letter Carriers' drive.

On the second Saturday in May, letter carries stop by and deliver mail and pick up donated items to take to area food banks.

With nearly 47 million Americans suffering from food insecurity the drive helps provide meals to children, elderly, and others.

Anyone wanting to donate to the drive just needs to leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag next to their mailbox on Saturday and the letter carriers will pick them up.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.