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“Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer in induced coma after emergency surgery

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns via Getty Images
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Published 2:28 PM

FARO, Portugal (KVIA) - Singer Bonnie Tyler, who had several hit songs in the 1980s is reported to be in a medically induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery on Wednesday, according to a post on her website.

Tyler best known for the hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" was admitted to a hospital in Portugal where she has a home.

A representative for the singer told ABC News that "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery".

The representative also asked for privacy while she recovers and stated they would issue an update at a later date.

Tyler had been scheduled for tour dates at the SummerLUST Music Festival in Malta on May 22 and various tour dates in Europe and the U.K. through the end of the year. There is no word if the dates will be cancelled or postponed.

Tyler released "The Best is Yet to Come", her 18th studio album in 2021. She is best know for songs like "It's a Heartache" and "Holding Out for a Hero".

She won a Grammy in 1984 for bet female pop vocal performance.

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