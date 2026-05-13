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1 person, 4 dogs dead after a house fire in Horizon City

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Updated
today at 9:55 AM
Published 9:06 PM

UPDATE (May 14, 2026) -- Horizon City Fire Department has confirmed to ABC-7 that one person and four dogs have died. Investigators found them dead inside the home after the fire extinguished.

Horizon FD said 35 firefighters put the fire out, including help from the Socorro, Montana Vista and Clint fire departments.

They were located by fire marshals upon further investigation of the home, according to Horizon City Fire.

As of Thursday morning, El Paso Fire Department investigators are joining the fire investigation.

There is no other information about the victim. Horizon FD said no firefighters were injured.

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) - First responders are at a house near Cow Tongue and Desert Mesa in Horizon City after a fire broke out just after 7 p.m.

Horizon City Fire says the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Thick black smoke was visible for miles and the area was closed to traffic as firefighters fought the fire and brought it under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire marshals are investigating, no word yet on what caused the fire.

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Yvonne Suarez

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