Skip to Content
Top Stories

Horizon City Fire Department battles house fire

horizon city police
By
Updated
today at 9:09 PM
Published 9:06 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) - First responders are at a house near Cow Tongue and Desert Mesa in Horizon City after a fire broke out just after 7 p.m.

Horizon City Fire says the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Thick black smoke was visible for miles and the area was closed to traffic as firefighters fought the fire and brought it under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire marshals are investigating, no word yet on what caused the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.