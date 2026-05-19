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$100,000 in scholarships from McDonald’s El Paso going to graduating seniors

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Published 5:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Richard Castro, the owner and operator of El Paso area McDonald's will continue his mission Tuesday to help Borderland students go to college.

McDonald's El Paso, the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College will host the 2026 McDonald’s El Paso Scholarships Reception.

McDonald's El Paso will award 18 high school seniors going to either UTEP or EPCC. In total, $100,000 will go to supporting the students' journey to starting at either campus in the fall.

"The initiative's sole purpose is to provide financial support to local, dedicated students who don't have the financial means to realize their academic goals and seek an opportunity to better their lives through education," said Castro, who founded the scholarship program. "By partnering with UTEP and EPCC, we take this initiative to a whole new level, enabling the cause to cover the tuition of a student's entire first academic year."

2026 McDonald's El Paso Scholarship recipients:

  1.    Natasha Aguilar  - Andress High School
  2.    Frida Camacho - El Paso Leadership Academy East
  3.    Yazline Chavez - Fabens High School
  4.    Victoria Garcia - Socorro High School
  5.    Aaron Garcia - Pebble Hills High School
  6.    Valeria Hernandez - El Paso High School
  7.    Zuley Lovato - Bowie High School
  8.    Emily Martinez - Eastwood High School
  9.    Itzel Ortiz - Canutillo High School
  10.    Elijah Portillo - Americas High School
  11.    Amir Torres - Riverside High School
  12.    Hillary Bermudez - Socorro High School
  13.    Maxine Ferrer - Montwood High School
  14.    Kevin Lopez - Bowie High School
  15.    Michael Martinez - Parkland High School
  16.    Marley Medina - Bowie High School
  17.    Chloe Melero - El Dorado High School
  18.    Emiliano Rodriguez - Horizon High School

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