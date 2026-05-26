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Voting participation lowers across El Paso County for May 2026 runoffs compared to March primary

KVIA
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Published 8:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Voting participation in El Paso County fell for Tuesday's runoff elections compared to the March primary, according to the county elections department.

Early voting numbers from the El Paso County Elections Department show 19,011 early voters participated in person and through mail out of 527,613 registered voters in the county. In total 3.6% of registered voters participated in early voting.

Meanwhile in March, 55,560 voted early out of 523,381 registered voters, the elections department said.

In the final count, 93,765 people voted, which is just under 18% of all registered voters in the county.

One El Paso voter, Luis Lozano, told ABC-7 that he makes it a point to always vote because he wants to have his voice heard and doesn't agree with the sentiment that your vote doesn't count.

"If you don't vote, then other folks will make that choice for you," Lozano said.

ABC-7 will continue to provide updates on Tuesday's results on air and online.

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