Watch LIVE soon: White House virus task force briefing as U.S. deaths surpass 40,000
WASINGTON, DC -- The White House coronavirus task force was set to hold a news conference Sunday afternoon amid word that United States now has at least 40,585 coronavirus deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
There are at least 742,442 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., according to the university. See interactive map below for a breakout by state.
God bless America. I hope the smart scientists find a cure.