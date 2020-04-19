Skip to Content
Watch LIVE soon: White House virus task force briefing as U.S. deaths surpass 40,000

WASINGTON, DC -- The White House coronavirus task force was set to hold a news conference Sunday afternoon amid word that United States now has at least 40,585 coronavirus deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 742,442 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., according to the university. See interactive map below for a breakout by state.

