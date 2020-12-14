Man arrested after toddler abandoned at Goodwill store with change of clothes and a note

US & World

SOUTHAVEN Mississippi -- Police said a suspect was in custody after a 2-year-old boy was found abandoned at a Goodwill store on Monday.

Southaven Police said a man left the little boy at the Goodwill store with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note.

Police released surveillance images of a man and a woman and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

Southaven Police received numerous tips, and with help from the FBI, along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, they have found the suspect and he is in custody.

A slew of tips led police to locate the man, while Child Protective Services has taken custody of the boy, who had been unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

Police have not said what was in the note.