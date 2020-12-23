Skip to Content
Watch LIVE: 3 detained amid ‘active shooter’ report at Tennessee Walmart store

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Three people have been detained after a reported gunman at a Walmart store in suburban Knoxville, according to local media accounts.

There was no immediate word of injuries as police were said to be searching the store after witnesses said there was an 'active shooter' with at least one gunshot fired.

Local media indicated dozens of people took shelter in a Chick-Fil-A restaurant next door to the Walmart.

Other stores in the shopping center were reported to be on lockdown as a police SWAT team could be seen assembling.

