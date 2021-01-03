Texas church shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple others wounded; suspect in custody

US & World

WINONA, Texas — One person is dead and multiple people were injured in a Sunday morning shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” Abbott said.

“I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time.”

Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody.