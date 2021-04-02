Must-watch ‘Full Circle’ moments this week

US & World

Every Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET, Anderson Cooper hosts a digital show streaming live around the world covering the stories that audiences care about most. From an interview with a planetary volcanologist to a look into how long Cooper should be power napping, these are the can’t-miss moments of the week.

Psychologist: I expect most young people will bounce back from pandemic

Author and psychologist Angela Duckworth tells Anderson Cooper why she thinks most kids will bounce back from the negative impacts of the pandemic.

Anderson learns about the connection between nature and mindfulness

Dr. Nooshin Razani talks with Anderson about the connection between nature and mindfulness.

Sleep doctor tells Anderson how long a power nap should be

Dr. Raj Dasgupta tells Anderson Cooper how to get better sleep and how long a power nap should be.

Scientist explains what Mars and volcanoes have in common

Planetary Volcanologist Christopher Hamilton talks to Anderson Cooper about the role drones could play in future Mars missions.