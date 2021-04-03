Two suspects arrested after 5 people were injured in a shooting outside an Alabama bar

US & World

Two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after five people were injured during a shooting outside an Alabama bar early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call in downtown Tuscaloosa at 2:47 a.m. after shots were fired in a bar parking lot in Temerson Square, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting took place outside of Roxy’s Nightclub in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, police said.

After reviewing video surveillance and witness statements, investigators determined that Joe Nathan Brothers Jr., 22, and Joshua Marquese Coston, 23, “were the initial aggressors” in the shooting, Tuscaloosa Police Captain Jack Kennedy said in a statement.

Both men are charged with four counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied building, three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

CNN has not been able to determine if Brothers and Coston have attorneys. Kennedy said attorneys would not be assigned to the supects until they go to court, which would be Monday at the earliest.

One suspect was wounded, police say

Brothers and Coston fired towards a group “with which they had been in an earlier altercation just outside of Roxy’s Bar,” Kennedy said.

“After the two suspects initiated the gun fire, shots were fired back at the suspects in self-defense,” which resulted in Coston being struck, he added.

Five people, including Coston, were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Coston “is in custody and is being treated for his injuries in a secure undisclosed medical facility” and will be booked in jail after treatment, the statement said.

“The other four victims are being treated for their injuries,” which do not appear to be life threatening, said Kennedy. “The investigation is ongoing, and other persons may also be charged in the future.”